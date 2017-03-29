IN ANSON, Tuesday at 3:25 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Main Street.

IN BINGHAM, Tuesday at 2:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

7:37 p.m., a scam was reported on Murray Street.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Tuesday at 7:11 a.m., a road hazard was reported on Carrabassett Drive.

IN CARTHAGE, Tuesday at 1:58 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Judkins Road.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Tuesday at 10 p.m., an assault was reported on Vienna Road.

Wednesday at 7 a.m., a road hazard was reported on Ridge Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 9:13 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Green Road.

5:09 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on High Street.

6:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Maple Street.

9 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Newhall Street.

Wednesday at 8:14 a.m., theft was reported on Skowhegan Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 2:33 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Fairbanks Road.

3:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Town Farm Road.

5:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Clover Mill Road.

7:51 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Whittier Road.

9:34 p.m., a noise complaint was taken on Moore Avenue.

IN MADISON, Tuesday at 1:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fall Street.

4:42 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Old Point Avenue.

IN NEW SHARON, Tuesday at 5:11 p.m., fraud was reported on Swan Road.

Wednesday at 9 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Swan Road.

IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 7:46 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on West Pleasant Street.

10:30 a.m., theft was reported on Goodwin Street.

6:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Heath Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 10:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Main Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 3:34 p.m., theft was reported on Waterville Road.

6:01 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.

7:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Road.

IN SOLON, Tuesday at 5:56 p.m., a bail violation was reported on School Street.

IN STARKS, Tuesday at 12:37 p.m., a scam was reported on Mayhew Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 9:27 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Silver Street.

11:03 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

1:14 p.m., an assault was reported to the Police Department.

7:20 p.m., theft was reported at Colby College.

7:36 p.m., a call about a fight was taken on Front Street.

10:07 p.m., an unwanted person was reported at Colby College.

10:47 p.m., a noise complaint was taken on High Street.

IN WILTON, Tuesday at 9:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on U.S. Route 2.

Wednesday at 12:58 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Main Street.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 5:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bay Street.

8:57 p.m., harassment was reported on Halifax Street.

9:34 p.m., theft was reported on Clinton Avenue.

11:03 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Augusta Road.

Wednesday at 4:26 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Veteran Drive.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday, Vincent Haines, 18, of Carthage, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

Timothy Cook, 53, of Dallas Plantation, was arrested on a charge of violating a protection from abuse order.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 9:47 a.m., Israel Parsons, 18, of Cornville, was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle after a suspension.

11:50 a.m., Christopher Allen Turcotte, 35, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant for unpaid fines.

4:06 p.m., Jeff Thomas Bouffard, 41, of Jackman, was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle with an expired license.

6:34 p.m., Frederick William Steikorski, 73, of Solon, was arrested on a charge of violating a protection order.

8:03 p.m., Justin Wesley Madore, 34, of Skowhegan, was arrested on four warrants for unpaid fines.

SUMMONSES

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 4:07 p.m., Dalmon W. Landry, 63, of Winslow, was summoned on a charge of displaying a fictitious vehicle certificate.

9:44 p.m., Bradford L. Harris, 52, of Waterville, was summoned on a charge of criminal trespassing.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 1:05 p.m., Alesha K. Davie, 45, of Waterville, was summoned on a charge of operating a vehicle with a suspended registration.

