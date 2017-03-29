KNOX — A class on safe tractor operation will be offered to youth and adults from 5-7 p.m. Tuesdays, for five weeks, starting April 11 at Ingraham’s Equipment.

Participants can learn how to handle tractors and equipment safely, how to identify hazards, and how to minimize the chances of accidents.

Although the course is open to adults and youth, priority will be given to youth ages 14 to 16. This course is required for 14- and 15-year-olds who plan to operate farm equipment for hire on farms other than their own. A Federal Certificate of Training will be issued at the end of the course after successful completion of the written test and driving course.

Cost is $25 for adults, or $15 for youth. To register, visit extension.umaine.edu.

For more information, contact Rick Kersbergen at 342-5971 or [email protected]. To request a disability accommodation or to register by phone, call 342-5971 or 800-287-1426.

