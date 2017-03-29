WINSLOW — A local dog that’s been deemed dangerous because of a deadly attack on another canine last year has been seized by the town animal control officer and ordered by a court to be euthanized.

Animal Control Officer Chris Martinez said the dog, a 2-year-old Husky, attacked and killed another dog last year and was ordered to be confined. Police executed a search warrant at 1:08 p.m. Monday at a home on Heywood Road to seize the dog, which broke out of its confinement in January.

The owner was summoned by police after the dog got loose and ordered to put the dog down within 48 hours, but Martinez said officials have learned the owner hadn’t done so. Police issued a warrant to get the dog so they could enforce the court order.

The dog’s owner does not face any criminal charges, Martinez said, so he would not release the owner’s name.

Police still are investigating, and the owner has filed an injunction to suspend the court-ordered euthanization of the dog. There will be a court hearing on the issue, but Martinez did not know when. He said he’s never dealt with an injunction before, so he does not know how long the process will take.

The dog is being held at the Humane Society Waterville Area, where the shelter’s operations manager couldn’t be reached for comment Wednesday.

The husky broke out of its yard in February 2016 and went after a neighbor’s dog, which was a smaller breed, and killed it, according to Martinez. Waterville District Court ordered the dog to be permanently confined and muzzled when it was out on a leash.

In January this year, the husky again got out of its confinement, Martinez said, and he received a report that it was running at large. The court ordered the dog to be euthanized at the owner’s expense.

Madeline St. Amour — 861-9239

[email protected]

Twitter: @madelinestamour

