GARDINER — Alex King of Jesters will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at Johnson Hall Performing Arts Center, Water Street. Doors will open at 7 p.m.

Alex the Jester’s humor is multi-layered. While parents can enjoy watching the fool pine for love, the children can find humor in the sight gags.

Alex the Jester involves the audience, not only in egging him on and cheering, but in assisting him with his pranks (when the spirit moves them).

Tickets cost $8 for adults or $5 for youth. Tickets are available at Johnson Hall’s Box Office from noon to 3 p.m., Monday through Wednesday and Friday or call 582-7144 or visit www.johnsonhall.org.

Share