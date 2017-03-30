Traffic on a section of Western Avenue in Augusta was limited to one lane Thursday morning after a car rolled over near the intersection with Prescott Road.

Augusta police reported the accident on Twitter shortly at 9:32 a.m. A wrecker arrived at the scene about 10 minutes later, and traffic was reduced to one lane as workers rolled the vehicle into an upright position, police said.

No other information was immediately available about the cause or extent of damage from the accident.

This story will be updated.

Share