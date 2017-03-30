WATERVILLE — A community Best Easter Bunny Cake Contest and Cake Sale is set for 12:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at Spectrum Generations Muskie Center, 38 Gold St.

Judges from Hillman’s Bakery, Holy Cannoli, the center’s LAC, and the community will award a $100 first-place prize, a $75 second-place prize and a $50 third-place prize for the best cakes. The winning cakes will then be auctioned off to the highest bidder following the judging. All other cake entries will be offered for sale to the public.

Cakes should be brought to the center between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, or between 9 and 11 a.m. Thursday, April 13.

Entry fee is $10 payable at the time of registration and cake drop off. All proceeds will benefit Meals on Wheels, Adult Day Services and programs and services offered by the organization.

For more information or to register early, call Carol Mitchell at 861-1075 or Dave Michaud at 873-4792.

