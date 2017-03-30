WATERVILLE — When Korrie Laren hit her home run to lead off the top of the fourth inning, Thomas College’s senior first baseman didn’t think it would hold up as the only run of the game.

“I thought we were going to hit more,” Laren said, “but we held strong.”

The Terriers didn’t score more, but thanks to strong defense and the pitching of sophomore Sydney LeBourveau, they didn’t have to. Laren’s blast held up, and gave Thomas a 1-0 win over its crosstown rival Colby College on Thursday afternoon.

It was the first game back after a Florida trip for both teams. Thomas is now 3-12, while Colby is 4-7.

Laren’s home run was her first of the season, and came on a high and inside pitch. Laren said she knew it was gone when she made contact.

“High and inside, that’s my wheelhouse,” Laren said.

The Mules struggled to get offense going against LeBourveau, who struggled early but settled in and found her groove. LeBourveau plunked Colby leadoff hitter Katie McLaughlin to start the game, then walked Robin Spofford to give the Mules two on and nobody out. The Terriers got out of the jam, and LeBourveau finished her complete game by allowing just three hits while walking three and striking out two.

“We just didn’t adjust to the drop curve she was throwing us, and the changeup, which she was spotting very well. We had to get her out of her rhythm, and we never did,” Colby coach Lisa-Ann Wallace said. “We didn’t put any pressure on her.”

Thomas coach Terry Parlin was impressed by LeBourveau’s effort, and said she’s learning to pitch on the job.

“She’s still a young pitcher. I think that’s probably her third win ever in college. She’s been asked to become a pitcher and not a position player, so it’s been a little hard for her,” Parlin said. “She’s really come on strong. She has all our wins, and I thought she did a super job.”

Colby’s best chance to tie the game came in the bottom of the sixth inning. With two outs, Skylar Labbe doubled to right field. Ella Hommeyer followed with a sharp single to center field, and Labbe broke around third and went for home. Thomas center fielder Katie Taylor made a perfect throw to catcher Lauren Farina, who threw to third baseman Kayla Bess, who tagged Labbe out in a rundown to end the inning.

“We were just trying to be aggressive. We figured it would take that perfect throw to get her out, and it did. They stepped up,” Wallace said.

Added Parlin: “Our center fielder has a great arm. She loves it. She wants to challenge anybody that runs on her.”

Julia Saul took the loss for the Mules, allowing one run on six hits with a strikeout in 6 1/3 innings. Labbe had two of Colby’s three hits. Madison Bentz had two hits for Thomas.

