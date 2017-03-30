WATERVILLE — Community Voices Live with Sen. George Mitchell and Morning Sentinel reporter Amy Calder will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 6, at Lorimer Chapel, Colby College.

Sen. Mitchell and Calder will discuss his books, his experience in U.S. government, growing up in Maine and more.

The event is free for Kennebec Journal and Morning Sentinel subscribers or $5 for others.

For more information, visit www.centralmaine.com.

