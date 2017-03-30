SMITHFIELD — An accident between a car and a snowmobile rider sent one to the hospital with a leg injury Thursday night.

Cpl. David Cole, of the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, said the accident, which occurred shortly after 5 p.m. on Lake View Drive, appeared more serious than it was.

A LifeFlight helicopter was called in for the driver of the snowmobile, 24-year-old Dakota Turcotte, of Madison. However, Cole said Turcotte’s injuries were most likely a broken leg. He did not know which hospital Turcotte was taken to.

Cole said Turcotte was “directing out into the middle of the road” when he was struck by a car driven by Jessica LaPlant, 39, of Oakland. Cole said neither speeding nor alcohol were contributing factors in the crash. LaPlant was not injured. The investigation is being handled by Deputy Wilfred Dodge, but Cole said no charges are expected.

Colin Ellis — 861-9253

[email protected]

Twitter: @colinoellis

Share