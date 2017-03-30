GARDINER — A total of $3,000 in scholarships will be offered by Gardiner Federal Credit Union’s Scholarship Committee this year.

Six $500 scholarships will be available to deserving students pursuing post-secondary education or graduate degrees. To be considered for the scholarships, applicants must live, work, worship or attend school in Kennebec County, Lincoln County, or in the towns of Palermo or Richmond. Applicants must also complete two essay questions and a cover letter/application that details their extracurricular activities and community service.

For an application, visit gardinerfcu.org or the financial organization’s lobby or the guidance office at area high schools. The deadline to apply is April 3.

Completed applications will be reviewed by the committee and the selected recipients will be notified prior to graduation.

For more information, contact Kelly Marie at 582-2676, ext. 125, or [email protected].

