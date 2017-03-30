FARMINGTON — Improv Comedy Mud Bowl 2017 will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, March 31, at Bjorn Auditorium on the Mt. Blue Campus.

Improvisers from all over Maine and as far away as Rhode Island will perform.

Mt. Blue Curtain Raisers have their eyes on Improv Comedy Mud Bowl 2017 at Mt. Blue Campus in Farmington. On top, from left, are Ben Andrews, Jon Lesko, Jacob Mealey, Tommy Eng and Ashlynn Pease. On bottom, from left, are Audrey Keith, Anna Dunbar, Zeke Robinson, Maggie Murray and Ike Libby. Contributed photo

Members of Providence Improv Guild and the improv team Boom Scones have lent their comedic talents to supporting high school improvisation in western Maine for six years running. Veterans of the New England comedy scene, PIG not only entertain the crowd with their customized comedy, they challenge local improvisers young and old, and in the case of Teachers Lounge Mafia really old, to match wits and ridiculousness.

Battling the members of PIG will be Farmington’s Mt. Blue Curtain Raisers, a team of high school improvisers.

Traveling from Rumford will be Mountain Valley’s Room for Improv-Ment, a perennial favorite who bring powerful degrees of funny to every show. Falmouth High School’s comedy crew, Nothing, are anything but nothing when it comes to talent. And showcasing for the first time at the Mud Bowl will be Mountain Valley Middle School’s improv team.

A suggested donation of $5 per person will be collected at the door to support workshops and training for the high school teams.

For more information, contact Artistic Director Dan Ryder at [email protected] or 778-3561.

