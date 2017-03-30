AUGUSTA

Wednesday at 11:08 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Orchard Street.

11:38 a.m., harassment was reported on Community Drive.

12:31 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Edison Drive.

1:51 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Bangor Street.

1:53 p.m., a 32-year-old Augusta woman was issued a summons on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer (less than $500) after theft was reported on Stephen King Drive.

2:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pleasant Hill Road and Eastern Avenue.

3:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winthrop Street.

5:18 p.m., harassment was reported on Willow Street.

5:43 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

6:31 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Spring Road.

8:59 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Buckwood Road.

CHELSEA

Wednesday at 1:26 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Knowles Lane.

Thursday at 12:47 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Collins Road.

HALLOWELL

Wednesday at 12:58 p.m., theft was reported on Winthrop Street.

MONMOUTH

Wednesday at 4:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Academy Road.

PITTSTON

Wednesday at 10:58 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Turner Drive.

RANDOLPH

Wednesday at 9:05 a.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

WINTHROP

Wednesday at 10:49 a.m., a 42-year-old Winthrop man was issued a summons at an unidentified location on a charge of operating after a license was suspended or revoked.

4:30 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Old Lewiston Road.

ARRESTS

AUGUSTA

Wednesday at 10:57 a.m., Morgan R. McLaughlin, 26, of Augusta was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault after a domestic disturbance was reported on Chapel Street.

WINTHROP

Wednesday at 8:00 p.m., Tyler S. Stanchfield, 31, of Skowhegan was arrested on Maranacook Road on a warrant.

