AUGUSTA
Wednesday at 11:08 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Orchard Street.
11:38 a.m., harassment was reported on Community Drive.
12:31 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Edison Drive.
1:51 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Bangor Street.
1:53 p.m., a 32-year-old Augusta woman was issued a summons on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer (less than $500) after theft was reported on Stephen King Drive.
2:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pleasant Hill Road and Eastern Avenue.
3:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winthrop Street.
5:18 p.m., harassment was reported on Willow Street.
5:43 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.
6:31 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Spring Road.
8:59 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Buckwood Road.
CHELSEA
Wednesday at 1:26 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Knowles Lane.
Thursday at 12:47 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Collins Road.
HALLOWELL
Wednesday at 12:58 p.m., theft was reported on Winthrop Street.
MONMOUTH
Wednesday at 4:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Academy Road.
PITTSTON
Wednesday at 10:58 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Turner Drive.
RANDOLPH
Wednesday at 9:05 a.m., theft was reported on Water Street.
WINTHROP
Wednesday at 10:49 a.m., a 42-year-old Winthrop man was issued a summons at an unidentified location on a charge of operating after a license was suspended or revoked.
4:30 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Old Lewiston Road.
ARRESTS
AUGUSTA
Wednesday at 10:57 a.m., Morgan R. McLaughlin, 26, of Augusta was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault after a domestic disturbance was reported on Chapel Street.
WINTHROP
Wednesday at 8:00 p.m., Tyler S. Stanchfield, 31, of Skowhegan was arrested on Maranacook Road on a warrant.
Were you interviewed for this story? If so, please fill out our accuracy form