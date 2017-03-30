WATERVILLE — An All About the Legs class will begin at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, at Spectrum Generations Muskie Center, 38 Gold St.

How regular walks increases endurance, can lower blood pressure, reduce “bad” cholesterol, improve cardiovascular health, boost bone strength and help burn calories will be discussed.

Robin Maginn, advanced senior personal trainer and group exercise instructor, will teach leg exercises that utilize multiple joints to increase core stability.

The cost is $10, to register, call 873-4745.

Share