Maine’s Republican Gov. Paul LePage Thursday took a shot at the Legislature and Maine Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap for not moving faster to bring the state into compliance with federal law around identification cards, saying the delay was hurting a group of veterans who can’t gain access to Veterans Administration facilities in New Hampshire.

“That’s another issue that is really starting to bubble up and I’ve been very concerned about, unfortunately the secretary of state and the Legislature aren’t moving fast enough to solve the Real ID problem,” LePage said.

But LePage failed to mention that sitting on his desk for the last eight days is a bill, L.D. 213, that would cover the costs of federal passport cards for those veterans – an immediate solution to the problem that was passed on near unanimous votes in the Legislature last week. Governors have 10 days to either sign a bill into law or veto it. If they do neither the bill becomes law without the governor’s signature.

LePage was speaking to WGAN radio hosts Matt Gagnon and Ken Altshuler during his weekly appearance on the radio show. The show’s hosts Thursday were working to raise funds for the Veterans Count organization and LePage was speaking on veterans issues.

The passport card bill, sponsored by Rep. Jared Golden, D-Lewiston, would cost the state about $15,000 to cover the application fees for the passport cards. It was passed as an emergency measure, meaning it would become effective as soon as LePage signs it into law.

Golden said he and the governor appeared to be in agreement on helping veterans. “Nothing should stand between a veteran and their health care,” Golden said. “L.D. 213 has been on the governor’s desk for over a week. I hope he’ll review the bill quickly and sign it into law today.”

Golden, is a Marine Corps veteran who served combat tours in both Iraq and Afghanistan.

Under federal law Maine drivers’ licenses and identification cards are no longer accepted for entry to federal buildings or military bases including a VA clinic at the Pease Air National Guard Base in Newington, New Hampshire, where about 500 veterans from southern Maine go for services.

The Legislature’s Transportation Committee last week also voted, 12-1, to approve another bill, authored by Sen. Bill Diamond, D-Windham, that would bring Maine into compliance with the federal Real ID law. The bill, L.D. 306, would repeal a state law prohibiting Maine from complying with the federal Real ID requirement – passed after the 9/11 terrorist attacks – that established minimum security standards for state-issued identification cards.

That bill will likely be before the full Senate for a vote next week. A message to LePage’s communications staff was not immediately returned Thursday.

