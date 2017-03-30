Lincoln Academy’s associate head of school has been suspended from work for 12 days following his arrest on drunken-driving and driving to endanger charges in Bristol on Saturday night.

Andrew Mullin’s suspension will take effect immediately and run through April 14, the Newcastle-based school said in a statement issued Thursday afternoon.

In addition to the suspension, school officials said the 53-year-old Mullin, who is a resident of Bristol, will be referred to a professional counselor selected by mutual agreement. Lincoln Academy said that Mullin has agreed to comply with “any and all recommendations of the counselor.”

The disciplinary steps were made public Thursday afternoon by Lincoln Academy Head of School David Sturdevant.

He met with Mullin to discuss the circumstances of his arrest before issuing Thursday’s statement. Sturdevant also met with Lt. Rand Maker of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department, Lincoln Academy Board Chairwoman Christine Wajer and the school’s attorney.

“Andy Mullin has been a valued member of the Lincoln Academy community since 1993, and an invaluable help to me during my time here as head of school,” Sturdevant said in a statement. “I have received a number of emails and messages supporting Andy and citing his good work for our school and the larger community.

“Neither I nor Lincoln Academy can condone or excuse any behavior that involves operating under the influence, and the charges against him will be addressed and adjudicated through the court system and he will be held accountable in accordance with the law.”

Sturdevant said Mullin’s “full acceptance of responsibility” convinced him to allow Mullin to return to work following his suspension.

Mullin issued a public apology that was attached to Sturdevant’s statement.

“I am sorry that I have let Lincoln Academy down. This is a difficult and emotional time for me and my family. I appreciate the support that has been extended to me by the Lincoln Academy community, which I have been proud to be a part of for almost 25 years,” Mullin wrote.

“Drinking and driving is never acceptable. At Lincoln Academy we teach students the values of responsibility, perseverance and resiliency, and these are values I need to model during this challenging time.”

Lincoln Academy was founded in 1801 and is the fourth oldest secondary school in Maine. It currently has 585 students from 18 Midcoast towns as well as 16 countries.

