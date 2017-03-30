IN ALBION, Wednesday at 6:58 p.m., an assault was reported on China Road.

IN ANSON, Wednesday at 11:53 a.m., a scam was reported on Embden Pond Road.

12:55 p.m., debris or dumping was reported on Horseback Road.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Wednesday at 7 a.m., a road hazard was reported on Ridge Road.

11:27 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Sand Pond Road.

IN CLINTON, Wednesday at 6:59 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Johnson Flat Road.

5:41 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Railroad Street.

8:59 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Baker Street.

IN EMBDEN, Wednesday at 1:49 p.m., a complaint about shots being fired was taken on Cleveland Drive.

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 8:14 a.m., theft was reported on Skowhegan Road.

2:10 p.m., a disturbance was reported on High Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 7:47 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Whittier Road.

IN INDUSTRY, Wednesday at 4:33 p.m., harassment was reported at West Shore and Savage roads.

IN MADISON, Wednesday at 11:08 a.m., a scam was reported on Pinewood Drive.

6:24 p.m., a complaint about shots being fired was taken on Madison Avenue.

IN MERCER, Wednesday at 5:43 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Mary Lane.

IN NEWPORT, Wednesday at 5:23 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Loop Road.

IN NEW SHARON, Wednesday at 9 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Swan Road.

IN NEW VINEYARD, Wednesday at 7:43 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Lake Street.

IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 1:56 p.m., a burglary was reported on Belgrade Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 8:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Raymond Street.

7:54 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Madawaska Avenue.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 9:37 a.m., threatening was reported on Pineview Avenue.

10:06 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Brads Way.

7:11 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Olde School Lane.

9:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

Thursday at 1:22 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

7:01 a.m., an assault was reported on Dartmouth Street.

IN VASSALBORO, Wednesday at 10:54 a.m., a chimney fire was reported on Oak Grove Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 10:16 a.m., a drug offense was reported on Highwood Street.

11:09 a.m., theft was reported at The Big Apple store on Elm Street.

11:15 a.m., harassment was reported on Ticonic Street.

12:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Street.

12:49 p.m., a car burglary was reported on Western Avenue.

2:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Street.

2:47 p.m., theft was reported at the Kennebec Water District on South Street.

3:31 p.m., theft was reported on Oak Street.

3:37 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Pleasant Street.

3:41 p.m., an unwanted person was reported in Elm Plaza.

3:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Street.

5:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Center Place.

6:27 p.m., a drug offense was reported at Wal-Mart in Waterville Commons.

8:57 p.m., a call about a fight was taken on Water Street.

9:27 p.m., harassment was reported on Francis Street.

IN WILTON, Wednesday at 12:58 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Main Street.

12:08 p.m., a report of an assault led to an arrest on U.S. Route 2.

2:37 p.m., trespassing was reported on Davis Court.

9:19 p.m., a noise complaint was taken on Main Street.

11:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Weld Road.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 2:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Clinton Avenue.

Thursday at 12:34 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Augusta Road.

ARRESTS

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 3:53 p.m., Charles Rice, 35, of Fairfield, was arrested on a warrant.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday at 12:54 p.m., Matthew A. Harrup, 24, of Rumford, was arrested on charges of assault, refusing to submit to arrest and physical force.

6:50 p.m., Michael S. Whelpley, 29, of Chesterville, was arrested on charges of leaving the scene of an accident, failing to notify police of an accident and driving under the influence.

IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 11:24 p.m., Christopher S. Groves, 21, of Benton, was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 8:45 a.m., Emily M. Davis, 24, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant for unpaid fines.

6:38 p.m., Jared A. Moody, 37, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of possession of sexually explicit material depicting a minor.

7:20 p.m., Rick Robert Bender, 29, of Mercer, was arrested on charges of assault, domestic violence assault, refusing to submit to arrest and violating conditions of release.

9:52 p.m., Tyler Scott Stanchfield, 31, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Thursday at 8:24 a.m., Anissa P. Dorr, 22, of St. Albans, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 5:08 p.m., Debra Mitchell, 39, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

5:09 p.m., Joshua Thomas, 29, of Waterville, was arrested on two warrants.

10:09 p.m., Melissa Roye, 30, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault as well as probation hold.

