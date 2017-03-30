The National Alliance on Mental Illness, Maine will host its Second annual Law Enforcement and Mental Health Recognition Banquet from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, April 7, at the Elks Conference & Banquet Center in Waterville.

Motor Booty Affair will provide the entertainment.

This recognition event is in connection with NAMI Maine’s Crisis Intervention Team training program. Training consists of 40 hours of specialized training for uniformed patrol law and correctional officers, as well as emergency medical service providers, emergency room staff and other first responders.

Law enforcement and corrections officers learn how to respond to calls and situations concerning persons with mental illness in crisis. The training can transform how the entire community responds to a psychiatric crisis by creating ongoing collaboration that ensures a more dynamic response and increases the likelihood of a successful diversion from the criminal justice system.

Recognition will be given to individuals certified in CIT who have made an impact in their communities through this training. Award recipients include Sheriff Troy Morton of Penobscot County, Chief Michael Sauschuck of the Portland Police Department, and the Maine Warden Service.

For tickets, visit www.namimaine.org or call NAMI Maine’s Development Director Courtney Stewart at 800-464-5767.

