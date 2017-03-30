NORRIDGEWOCK — Members of the town’s recently formed tax increment financing advisory committee has begun working to familiarize themselves with the program and decide the best ways to use TIF funds towards revitalizing the downtown area.

Town Manager Richard LaBelle said the committee, which is comprised of seven members, met for the first time on Tuesday. The committee will meet again for the second time on April 25, at which LaBelle said the committee hopes to allow for their work to be made available to the public.

The former Norridgewock Fire Department building on Main Street, seen Thursday, remains vacant. Voters at the annual Town Meeting approved allowing the Board of Selectmen to dispose of the property, but town officials think it could be a "turn-key project" in revitalizing the downtown area by maximizing economic development. Staff photo by David Leaming Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

A TIF district allows towns to capture revenue from the tax value of the improvements for various municipal development projects, and Norridgewock’s TIF is centered around the Summit Natural Gas pipeline. LaBelle said a majority of the funds approved are for expenditures focus on economic development.

“The committee has recognized that our in-town economic stimulus could be sparked by starting to revitalize our Main Street,” he said.

LaBelle said after their discussion of how most efficiently to use TIF funds, the committee then discussed the vacant fire station on 70 Main St. Voters at the annual Town Meeting approved allowing the Board of Selectmen to dispose of the property, and LaBelle said it could be a “turn-key project” in revitalizing the downtown area by maximizing economic development.

“The fire house has been vacant for 14 months now; we’ve been paying utilities on it,” LaBelle said, adding those costs were extra burdens to the town, an revitalization was a good way to reinvigorate the downtown.

The committee will draft a request for proposals for the former station, and will also present ideas for criteria of use for TIF funds to the Board of Selectmen. LaBelle said this is part of the public process, which is why they wanted enough time for the public to review information.

“Really every project should have a standard for review, what are the goals we want to achieve,” he said.

He said it was important that money was not being spent just for the sake of spending it, but to inspire growth in the business community. He said at this point, “nothing was out of the question” in terms of the fire station’s future. He said the committee spoke about curb appeal and bringing the sense of “the good old days” back to the downtown area, and revitalizing this vacant structure could go a long way towards that and inspire neighbors and others to do the same for their properties.

Improving the structure could by bringing in a business would also help job growth, he said. He said the message being said is Norridgewock is “open for business, we’re open for investment, we want people here.”

“We’ve got some great opportunities here in Norridegwock,” he said.

