UNION — Walking the Portuguese Camino will be the discussion topic at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at Vose Library, 392 Common Road.

The talk is part of the Armchair Adventure Series.

Tom Jamrog, a Triple Crown hiker, will talk about his June 2016 hike of the coastal Portugal Camino, a lesser-known pilgrimage route. He will discuss trip preparation, contents of his 15-pound pack, his experiences with lightweight backpacking, and hiking as an older person.

For more information, call 785-4733 or visit www.voselibrary.org.

