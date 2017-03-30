The Maine Flower Show opened for its first full day Thursday in Portland with 100 exhibits of plants, hardscapes, arbor and garden supplies, and a whole lot more related to outdoor yardscaping and living.

The show, including 16 garden displays, runs through Sunday at Thompson’s Point in Portland. Admission costs $15, or $8 for seniors, $5 for veterans (on Friday) and nothing for anyone 12 or younger. More information is at maineflowershow.com.

