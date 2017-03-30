China School’s forest will be location of two Project Learning Tree workshops for adults in April.

Workshop 1 is set for 3-6 p.m. Thursdays, April 13 and 27. Workshop 2 is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 29. The workshops will take place at China Primary School, 763 Lakeview Drive.

The workshops will feature hands-on activities and lesson ideas for children in grades K-8. Both workshops will begin with a short introduction to Project Learning Tree and then the group will head out into the forest for interactive sessions with trained facilitators.

This workshop is for educators (formal or informal), community volunteers, Scout leaders, naturalists, natural resource professionals, land trust members, homeschooling parents or anyone who wants to learn methods to teach kids about the forest. Workshops are held rain or shine; come prepared for the weather.

Cost is $50 per person and includes the PLT K-8 Activity Guide, forest resources, a tour of the China School’s forest and educational networking opportunities. Sign up by April 8. Space is limited to 20 participants.

For more information, email Anita Smith at [email protected].

