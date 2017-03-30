WILTON — Police had to chase down a Rumford man Wednesday afternoon after he allegedly assaulted his two case workers outside the CareerCenter on U.S. Route 2.

Matthew A. Harrup, 24, of Cumberland Street in Rumford, was arrested on two charges of assault and one charge of refusing to submit to arrest or detention, all Class D misdemeanor charges, around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Harrup had arrived at the CareerCenter for vocational rehab, according to Wilton Police Officer Ethan Kyes, and got aggressive when his female caseworkers had a meeting he couldn’t attend.

He allegedly assaulted a caseworker as she was about to leave, jumping into the back seat of her car and kicking the back of the front seat. When the caseworkers called 9-1-1, Harrup also allegedly took the phone and threw it, Kyes said.

When Kyes arrived, Harrup began to run before Kyes could talk to him. Harrup then allegedly pushed the other caseworker.

Kyes said he had to chase Harrup around the CareerCenter building. Kyes got Harrup on the ground, where Harrup allegedly grabbed his gun holster.

Kyes said he was able to get Harrup’s arms behind his back to arrest him. Harrup did sustain minor facial injuries from the incident, and he was checked by NorthStar ambulance.

Harrup was taken to Franklin County Jail and is being held on $350 cash bail.

