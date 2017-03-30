Madison American Legion Auxiliary Unit 39 will sponsor Zumbathon 2017 with area Zumba instructors from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 21, in the Madison Junior High School gym. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Proceeds will benefit Maine veterans’ programs at Togus such as the VAVS, which consist of keeping supply closets of comfort items for patients at the facility. Coffee and newspapers are supplied for the waiting rooms, gifts are purchased at Christmas, activities are planned for each holiday and items are stocked for homeless veterans.

The participation fee is $12. Bring a change of shoes; no outside shoes are not allowed on the gym floor. Bottled water and snacks will be provided. Participants do not need to Zumba to support this cause.

The auxiliary also plans to outline the gym floor with Hero Bags. For $3 participants can purchase a Hero Bag sporting red, white or blue stars with a battery operated tea light inside. In honor of or in memory of one’s hero, a veteran’s name can be written on the bag.

Bags will be available at the event, or can be purchased in advance at one of the following locations: Webber Insurance and K Tronics, both on Main Street in Madison; or at the Legion Hall in Madison, 4-6 p.m. Tuesdays, noon-2 p.m. or after 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays; or call Harriet Bryant at 635-2051.

For more information, contact Tiara Nile at 431-7104 or [email protected].

