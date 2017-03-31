GARDINER — The Cinderella Project of Maine Prom Dress Giveaway will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at Gardiner Area High School.

A second event will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Renys Plaza, 1 Belmont Ave., in Belfast.

New and gently used prom gowns are collected from donors all over the country. The gowns are given away to any Maine high school student who wants one — free with one stipulation — the organization asks the recipients to “pay it forward” and do a good deed for someone else. All Maine high school students who would like a dress to wear to their prom are welcome.

Dressing rooms will be available, and Cinderella Project staff and other community volunteers will be on hand to assist with the selection process.

Dresses and donations can be dropped off at various sites around the state, visit www.cinderellaprojectofmaine.org to find one near you.

Additional pickup locations can be arranged based on need.

For more information, contact Meg Gipson at 808-0679 or [email protected].

