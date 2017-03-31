SMITHFIELD — A crash between a car and a snowmobile rider sent one person to the hospital with a leg injury Thursday night, authorities said.

Cpl. David Cole, of the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, said the crash, which occurred shortly after 5 p.m. on Lake View Drive, appeared more serious than it turned out to be.

A LifeFlight helicopter was called in for the driver of the snowmobile, 24-year-old Dakota Turcotte, of Madison. However, Cole said Turcotte’s injuries were most likely a broken leg. He did not know which hospital Turcotte was taken to.

Cole said Turcotte was “directing out into the middle of the road” when he was struck by a car driven by Jessica LaPlant, 39, of Oakland. LaPlant was not injured.

Cole said neither speeding nor alcohol were contributing factors in the crash. The investigation is being handled by Deputy Wilfred Dodge, but Cole said no charges are expected.

Dodge was not available for further comment Friday on the extent of Turcotte’s injuries.

Colin Ellis — 861-9253

[email protected]

Twitter: @colinoellis

Share