The Rural Community Action Ministry Gardening Program will have seeds, seedlings, tilling, information and site visits available to support successful food production.

Services are available to the towns of Buckfield, Canton, Greene, Hartford, Leeds, Litchfield, Livermore, Livermore Falls, Monmouth, Sabattus, Sumner, Turner, Wales and Wayne.

Seeds have been delivered to the ministry and sorted into individual packages in preparation for distribution. Seedlings are again being grown for distribution with the seeds in May and June.

Sign up and informational flyers will be delivered to each town hall, food pantry and through the Backpack Program in schools during March and April.

The hunger prevention program works to encourage and assist individuals and families that are experiencing financial hardship in an effort to eliminate hunger and improve nutrition by helping them grow and preserve their own food.

For more information, call 524-5095.

