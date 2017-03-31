Belgrade residents Karen and Stephen Hardy will set out on a 700-mile bike ride on Sept. 6 around the state to raise awareness about addiction. Both have been personally affected by the effects of addiction and with this ride will raise funds for two Maine organizations.

The Maine Alliance for Addiction Recovery in Augusta will receive funds raised to support education and training in the use of the lifesaving drug, Narcan, also called Naloxone.

They will also donate monies raised to the Oxford house. The need for safe, supportive housing for those in recovery is critical. Representatives of both organizations have been identified.

The pair are raising money through the Facebook page, Cycle for Addiction Awareness, and GofundMe pages have been set up for each recipient with more information. People are invited to like the page, share their stories of recovery and what they want people to know about addiction, and also to ride and support the awareness-raising.

The ride will begin in Belgrade, from there the duo will travel north as far as Caribou and Presque Isle, Houlton, and will also pass by Mt. Katahdin.

The Hardys welcome financial support but plan to fund the ride, lodging and food on their own. Other fundraising efforts will be ongoing until September with events held at the Wellness Center they run, Mind, Body, Soul Wellness, LLC in Belgrade.

