HALLOWELL — The Harlow Gallery has announced its spring schedule of workshops with plans to continue a steady schedule of art-related events throughout the year.

The spring lineup features Ukrainian Egg Decorating lead by Lesia Sochor from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 2; Paper Cutting lead by Leslie Miller from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 30; and the Art of Harvest, led by Heather Rose, from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 28. The workshops will take place at the gallery at 160 Water St.

Pysanka Ukranian Egg Decorating will include a wax resist process, dyes, beeswax and a tool called a ‘Kistka’ to create a multi-colored egg. Cost is $20 or $15 for KVAA/Harlow Gallery members. This workshop is open to anyone 8 and older; children younger than 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

Paper Cutting Around the World will explore a true folk craft and investigate several forms of paper cutting as participants make the craft their own. Cost is $60 for adults or $55 children; $40/$35 for members. This workshop is open to anyone 10 and older; children younger than 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

The Art of Harvest — It’s Botanical, Baby!, is a work of art to eat. Discover how a handful of harvest is made of so much more than what meets the mouth. Cost is $30 or $25 for members, plus a $10 materials fee. This workshop is open to anyone 10 and older; children younger than 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information or to register, call 622-3813 or visit www.harlowgallery.org.

