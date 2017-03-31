WATERVILLE — A presentation, “Yearning to Breathe Free: The Immigrant Experience in Maine,” is planned for noon Friday, April 14, at Waterville Public Library.

This program, inspired by the 2015 exhibit of the same name, provides an overview of Maine’s immigrant past, and serves as a reminder of the important role that immigrants will play in the future.

The event, hosted by Mid-Maine Global Forum and the Waterville Public Library, will be presented by Elizabeth Helitzer, executive director, Holocaust and Human Rights Center, and David Greenham, program director, HHRC.

Registration deadline for the lunch program is Wednesday, April 12. To register, email Bonnie Sammons at [email protected].

Lunch will cost $10; please pay at the door. Lunch includes soup, sandwich, coffee, tea and dessert. When registering, be sure to include sandwich choice: ham and swiss, turkey and cheddar, or hummus and havarti. Registrants who request lunch are responsible for lunch fees. If plans change and unable to attend, send email so lunch orders can be adjusted.

For more information, visit: www.midmaineglobalforum.org.

