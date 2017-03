AUGUSTA

Thursday at 8:10 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

8:40 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ward Road.

9:36 a.m., theft was reported on Court Street.

9:54 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

10:05 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Spruce Street.

11:41 a.m., a mentally disturbed person was reported on Noyes Street.

11:55 a.m., terrorizing was reported on Western Avenue.

12:02 p.m., property was recovered on Whitten Road.

12:33 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Weston Court.

12:52 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Bangor Street.

1:12 p.m., property was recovered on Mount Vernon Avenue.

2:01 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Hutchinson Drive.

4:16 p.m., a personal injury traffic accident was reported on the Calumet Bridge.

4:32 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Water Street.

4:35 p.m., simple assault was reported on Ward Street.

5:03 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Western Avenue.

6:59 p.m., harassment was reported on Winthrop Street.

7:04 p.m., harassment was reported on Jeff Gagnon Way.

7:36 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Gage Street.

7:51 p.m., property was recovered on Western Avenue.

8:45 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Darin Drive.

10:35 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Lees Court.

10:59 p.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported on Water and Bridge streets.

Friday at 1:28 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Water Street.

CHELSEA

Friday at 1:15 a.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported on Togus Road.

GARDINER

Thursday at 9:43 a.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported on Dresden Avenue.

2:39 p.m., a 35-year-old Chelsea man was issued a summons on an identified charge on Bridge Street.

4:26 p.m., a scam call was reported by a caller on Neal Street.

HALLOWELL

Thursday at 9:16 a.m., theft was reported on Warren Street.

9:27 p.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported on Water Street.

MONMOUTH

Thursday at 5:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Lewiston Road.

Friday at 7:16 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on U.S. Route 202 and Norris Hill Road.

RANDOLPH

Thursday at 10:58 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Windsor Street.

WINDSOR

Thursday at 5:53 p.m., a scam was reported by a caller on Maxcy’s Mill Road.

WINTHROP

Thursday at 1:33 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Main Street.

3:30 p.m., harassment was reported on Town Hall Lane.

3:38 p.m., a 47-year-old Winthrop man was issued a summons on Beal Street on a charge of operating after a motor vehicle license was suspended or revoked.

8:19 p.m., a suspicious person or circumstance was reported on Royal Street.

ARRESTS

AUGUSTA

Thursday at 2:39 p.m., Justin B. Austin, 26, of Springvale was arrested on a warrant after a building check was performed on Bangor and Willow streets.

11:53 p.m., Christopher W. Keller, 25, of Nobleboro was arrested on a warrant after a disturbance was reported on Blair Road.

GARDINER

11:40 a.m., Denise Jean O’Neill, 45, of Augusta was arrested on a warrant on Church Street.

3:46 p.m., a 17-year-old juvenile was arrested on a charge of violating a protection order on West Hill Road.

WINTHROP

Thursday at 11:45 p.m., Meghan A. Sage, 36, of Readfield was arrested on Memorial Drive on charges of operating under the influence (alcohol or drugs) and operating after a habitual offender motor vehicle license revocation.

