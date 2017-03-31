WATERVILLE — Kennebec Valley Community Action Program will host Cooperative Parenting and Divorce classes in Waterville this spring. The video-based, eight-week program can give divorcing or separating parents the power to make positive changes that can shield children from parental conflict and guide them into establishing a long-term relationship with the child(ren)’s other parent.

The sessions can educate parents on the impact their conflict has on their children; explain children’s issues in divorce situations; teach practical skills needed to manage anger, increase impulse control, and resolve conflict by talking to each other without arguing. These sessions are designed to be the “next step” for parents in counties that require divorce seminars.

Classes will be from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. April 24, May 1, 8, 15, 22, June 5, 12, and 19, in the first floor KVCAP meeting room, 97 Water St.

To register, contact Emily Buckhalter at [email protected] or 859-1514.

