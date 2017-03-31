The Maine 4-H Foundation and the Waldo County Extension Association have announced the availability of a $1,500 scholarship for a Waldo County high school graduating senior.

Applicants should be students who intend to serve the community in the fields associated with the mission of the University of Maine Cooperative Extension such as agriculture, horticulture, nutrition, preventative health, health education, youth development, early childhood education and adult education, according to an extension release.

Students can apply for this scholarship by sending a 500-1000 word essay, typed and double-spaced, discussing any or all of the following:

• What ways, if any, (or any member of your family) have been affiliated with the University of Maine Cooperative Extension (e.g. attended workshops, received assistance from an extension educator, used extension bulletins, participated in 4-H or other programs, etc.)?

• What employment and/or community service/volunteer work have you done in relationship to your intended chosen field of study?

• What is your interest in pursuing the chosen field of study and what you hope to do after completing your education?

The award will be presented at the annual 4-H Foundation meeting on May 23.

The applications deadline is April 21.

For an application or more information, visit www.umaine.edu/waldo.

For more information, contact Rick Kersbergen at [email protected] or 800-287-1426 (toll free in Maine) or 342-5971.

