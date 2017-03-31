IN CARTHAGE, Thursday at 4:57 p.m., theft was reported on Winter Hill Road.
IN CHESTERVILLE, Thursday at 11:07 a.m., threatening was reported on Zions Hill Road.
IN CLINTON, Thursday at 8:29 a.m., a noise complaint was taken on Hill Road.
6:40 p.m., threatening was reported on Canaan Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 12:26 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Summit Street..
12:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 4:21 p.m., a disturbance was reported in Franklin Health Commons.
IN HARTLAND, Friday at 5:30 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on B and B Road.
IN MADISON, Thursday at 10:34 a.m., a scam was reported on Shusta Road.
2:11 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Business Park Drive.
IN MERCER, Thursday at 1:06 p.m., a bail violation was reported on Main Street.
IN NEW SHARON, Thursday at 2:19 p.m., theft was reported on Swan Road.
IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 5:27 p.m., a drug offense was reported on High Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 9:12 a.m., theft was reported on Fairgrounds Market Place.
10:11 a.m., mischief was reported on Lawton Street.
1:01 p.m., a scam was reported on Palmer Road.
3:53 p.m., a bail violation was reported on Court Street.
Friday at 1:52 a.m., an assault was reported on Turner Avenue.
IN STARKS, Thursday at 3:28 p.m., threatening was reported on Anson Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 8:09 a.m., a car burglary was reported at the Alfond Youth Center on North Street.
11:01 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Main Street.
11:20 a.m., an unwanted person was reported in The Concourse.
12:07 p.m., theft was reported at Marden’s Surplus & Salvage on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
12:21 p.m., threatening was reported on High Street.
1:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Punky Lane.
4:27 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Main Place.
4:58 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
5:24 p.m., a report of shoplifting led to an arrest at Wal-Mart in Waterville Commons.
6:03 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported at Wal-Mart.
6;12 p.m., criminal mischief was reported in Elm Plaza.
8:36 p.m., a drug offense was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
9:11 p.m., harassment was reported on West River Road.
11:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.
Friday at 2:46 a.m., an assault was reported on Silver Place.
IN WILTON, Thursday at 7:53 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 7:08 a.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Clinton Avenue.
8:32 p.m., a drug offense was reported on Joe Avenue.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 2:35 a.m., Lisa M. Thibodeau, 23, of Rumford, was arrested on a warrant.
9 p.m., Edward Barbioni, 35, of Dixfield, was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked license and failing to stop for an officer.
9:18 p.m., Amanda Rose Pierce, 21, of Dixfield, was arrested on charges of permitting unlawful use and hindering apprehension or prosecution.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 12:36 p.m., Hunter Charles Prew, 21, of Canaan, was arrested on five warrants.
5:15 p.m., Sven Bernd Grikscheit, 40, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.
6:56 p.m., Abdul Bismallah Roberson, 30, of New York, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of heroin and cocaine, falsifying physical evidence and being a fugitive from justice.
7:46 p.m., James Allen Mack, 36, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of falsifying physical evidence and unlawful possession of heroin and cocaine.
7:49 p.m., Christopher Allen Thwing, 29, of Athens, was arrested on two warrants.
IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 5:46 p.m., Nikki Lynn Bragdon, 30, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer as well as a warrant.
