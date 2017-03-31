IN CARTHAGE, Thursday at 4:57 p.m., theft was reported on Winter Hill Road.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Thursday at 11:07 a.m., threatening was reported on Zions Hill Road.

IN CLINTON, Thursday at 8:29 a.m., a noise complaint was taken on Hill Road.

6:40 p.m., threatening was reported on Canaan Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 12:26 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Summit Street..

12:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 4:21 p.m., a disturbance was reported in Franklin Health Commons.

IN HARTLAND, Friday at 5:30 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on B and B Road.

IN MADISON, Thursday at 10:34 a.m., a scam was reported on Shusta Road.

2:11 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Business Park Drive.

IN MERCER, Thursday at 1:06 p.m., a bail violation was reported on Main Street.

IN NEW SHARON, Thursday at 2:19 p.m., theft was reported on Swan Road.

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 5:27 p.m., a drug offense was reported on High Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 9:12 a.m., theft was reported on Fairgrounds Market Place.

10:11 a.m., mischief was reported on Lawton Street.

1:01 p.m., a scam was reported on Palmer Road.

3:53 p.m., a bail violation was reported on Court Street.

Friday at 1:52 a.m., an assault was reported on Turner Avenue.

IN STARKS, Thursday at 3:28 p.m., threatening was reported on Anson Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 8:09 a.m., a car burglary was reported at the Alfond Youth Center on North Street.

11:01 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Main Street.

11:20 a.m., an unwanted person was reported in The Concourse.

12:07 p.m., theft was reported at Marden’s Surplus & Salvage on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

12:21 p.m., threatening was reported on High Street.

1:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Punky Lane.

4:27 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Main Place.

4:58 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

5:24 p.m., a report of shoplifting led to an arrest at Wal-Mart in Waterville Commons.

6:03 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported at Wal-Mart.

6;12 p.m., criminal mischief was reported in Elm Plaza.

8:36 p.m., a drug offense was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

9:11 p.m., harassment was reported on West River Road.

11:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

Friday at 2:46 a.m., an assault was reported on Silver Place.

IN WILTON, Thursday at 7:53 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 7:08 a.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Clinton Avenue.

8:32 p.m., a drug offense was reported on Joe Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 2:35 a.m., Lisa M. Thibodeau, 23, of Rumford, was arrested on a warrant.

9 p.m., Edward Barbioni, 35, of Dixfield, was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked license and failing to stop for an officer.

9:18 p.m., Amanda Rose Pierce, 21, of Dixfield, was arrested on charges of permitting unlawful use and hindering apprehension or prosecution.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 12:36 p.m., Hunter Charles Prew, 21, of Canaan, was arrested on five warrants.

5:15 p.m., Sven Bernd Grikscheit, 40, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.

6:56 p.m., Abdul Bismallah Roberson, 30, of New York, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of heroin and cocaine, falsifying physical evidence and being a fugitive from justice.

7:46 p.m., James Allen Mack, 36, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of falsifying physical evidence and unlawful possession of heroin and cocaine.

7:49 p.m., Christopher Allen Thwing, 29, of Athens, was arrested on two warrants.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 5:46 p.m., Nikki Lynn Bragdon, 30, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer as well as a warrant.

