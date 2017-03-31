WATERVILLE — PechaKucha Night Waterville Volume 24 presentations will begin at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, in Ostrove Auditorium at Colby College.

The event will feature several presentations broadly associated with a revolutions theme, including a presentation focused on the history of Waterville College. This will be a night to remember, not a night to miss. This event is free and open to the public.

Presenters will include Richard Biffle, Bets Brown, Kim Bernard, Alysia Farrington, Erik Groenhout, Karen Mueller/Victor Esposito, Sarah Sugden and Vaughan Woodruff. The will be a wide variety of stories pulled from the lives of the community, from making growing healthy food accessible to people without land or the means to garden in the conventional way, to Maine’s first Sculpture race. Kerill O’Neil, director of Colby College Department of Arts and Humanities, will be the emcee.

PK WTVL is Waterville’s connection to a global storytelling network of creative people sharing their creative muse in 20×20 (20 images showing for 20 seconds each). For more than seven years, PK WTVL has brought thousands of area residents together in celebration of passions and creativity.

Following the event, a reception will take place from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. in the Diamond Building Lobby at Colby College. Complimentary refreshments will be provided along with a cash bar.

For more information, call Waterville Creates! at 509-3365 or 232-6005 or visit WatervilleCreates.org.

About PechaKucha Night Waterville

PK WTVL is presented by a volunteer Team PK, Waterville Creates!, and the Waterville Public Library. Four events are held per year. The Colby Center for the Arts and Humanities is the PK WTVL 2016-2017 season sponsor. PechaKucha Night was created in 2003 by Klein Dytham Architecture in Tokyo and has become an international phenomenon with events happening in more than 900 cities around the world. The 20×20 format makes presentations concise, keeps the evening moving at a rapid pace, and allows for plenty of discussion among participants and attendees.

