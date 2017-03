KINGFIELD — SeniorsPlus will present The Franklin County Aging Well Mini-Expo from 8:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Thursday, April 20, (snow date: Friday, April 21) at Kingfield Elementary School. The event will offer workshops and the opportunity for social interaction for older adults.

The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required. To register, call SeniorsPlus at 800-427-1241.

Share