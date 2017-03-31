UNION — Vose Library will host an open house from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at 392 Common Road.

Attendees can talk with library staff, learn how to get involved, and meet current board members and volunteers.

Volunteer Sybil Wentworth reading aloud at the Teddy Bears Picnic event. Contributed photo Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

No matter what one’s interests, there are many volunteer opportunities. Because the library offers a wide variety of services, volunteers with varied skills, personalities and talents are needed. The library’s volunteers with computer skills help keep the computers running and answer patrons’ questions. The library is always looking for gardeners to help with its landscaping and to run the library’s annual fundraising plant sale. Similarly, knitters, weavers and spinners are needed to run the library’s annual stash sale. There are many ways to get involved, creative minds are needed to suggest new programs and writers for grant proposals and publicity. Outdoor enthusiasts and scientists are needed to help construct an educational nature trail. And the library needs ideas for new ways that its can serve the community.

Light refreshments will be served. For more information, visit www.voselibrary.org, email [email protected], or call 785-4733.

Share