WALES — Samantha Weeks, a Oak Hill High School senior, has been selected to receive the 2017 Principal’s Award, Principal Marco Aliberti announced in a news release.

Weeks is the daughter of Scott and Michelle Weeks, of Litchfield.

The award, sponsored by the Maine Principals’ Association, is given in recognition of a high school senior’s academic achievement and citizenship.

Throughout Weeks’ years at Oak Hill, she has distinguished herself academically and has been involved in many activities. She has been an active participant in Academic Decathlon, member of both the soccer and tennis teams, and plays the alto saxophone in the band.

Outside of school, Weeks has been a volunteer and organizer of the Litchfield Firefighters’ Car Show. She also worked to raise funds for the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life.

Award winners and their principals are invited to attend an honors luncheon April 1 at the Spectacular Event Center in Bangor.

The luncheon recognizes the students with the presentation of an individual plaque and the awarding of five $1,000 scholarships in the names of Horace O. McGowan and Richard W. Tyler. McGowan and Tyler were former Maine principals and executive directors of the association.

An additional five $1,000 scholarships will be presented through the efforts of the MPA Scholarship Golf Tournament.

