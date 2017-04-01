AUGUSTA — Sen. Thomas Saviello, R-Wilton, met with various constituents visiting the capital on March 16 to raise awareness for adult education programs operating in Senate District 17.

The group included Barbara Averill, executive director of Literacy Volunteers for Franklin and Somerset counties, Robyn Raymond, director of adult education for Regional School Unit 73 and Glenn Kapiloff, director of Franklin County Adult Education.

Contributed photo From left, are Barbara Averill, Sen. Tom Saviello, Robin Raymond and Glenn Kapiloff. Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

“Adult education programs offer an important service to the community by providing an affordable way for people to continue their education or acquire new skills,” said Saviello in a news release.

