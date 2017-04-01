UNITY — Beatles For Sale: The Tribute will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at Unity College Center for the Performing Arts, 42 Depot St.

The award-winning, New England-based Beatles tribute band is committed to recreating the sounds of the Beatles live in concert. This band of musicians was drawn together by their love of Beatles music and the desire to keep the music alive, bringing it to a whole new generation of Beatles fans.

But don’t expect to see Beatles wigs or Sgt. Pepper suits. They feel that the most important thing about the show is the music. What you will see is a fun and energetic performance complete with original instrumentation and vocal harmonies that are as accurate as possible to the original Beatles recordings. There are no “sampling” or “midi tricks” — everything is performed completely live.

Tickets cost $15.

For more information, call 509-7132 or visit uccpa.unity.edu.

Share