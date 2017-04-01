O’Connor Chevrolet, Varney Chevrolet support youth baseball

O’Connor Chevrolet, in Augusta, and Varney Chevrolet, in PIttsfield, are sponsoring youth baseball in their respective communities, according to news releases from the dealerships.

The sponsorships will include both monetary and equipment donations during the 2017 youth baseball season.

Chevy Youth Baseball is a grass-roots initiative intended to establishes a positive relationship between local dealers and the communities they serve.

O’Connor is sponsoring Team Attack and Varney is backing Pittsfield Youth Athletics as a part of Chevrolet’s nationwide commitment to support youth sports. Over the course of the season, the dealerships also will donate Chevrolet-branded equipment to the league.

The 2017 program are expected to provide assistance to about 300 organizations in the Northeast, and Chevrolet dealers will contribute over $450,000 in monetary and equipment donations.

Jeremy Hatch joins Julia auction firm in firearms sales

Jeremy Hatch has joined James D. Julia Auctioneers as a firearms sales representative, according to the Fairfield company.

Hatch will be responsible for working with firearms clients to assist them in the consignment process and to guide them through the auction process. Julia’s firearms division is the largest auctioneer of rare and collectible firearms in the world, according to the company.

A graduate of the University of Maine System, Hatch spent the past 11 years as a senior sales and marketing executive with Shooting Sportsman magazine, representing Shooting Sportsman at many trade and consumer firearms shows around the countrys. He worked closely with individual clients and companies, including Holland & Holland, Caesar Guerini and others. He was instrumental in the development of the first digital magazine in the wingshooting marketplace. Hatch also has been a Master Maine Guide for almost 20 years.

Maine State Credit Union workers raise over $82,000 to fight hunger

On March 21, Maine State Credit Union employees presented checks totaling over $82,000 to local food pantries and shelters in Kennebec and Somerset counties to help alleviate hunger.

The money was raised throughout the year through events that include a 5-kilometer run/walk, bake sales and a live auction.

The annual ending hunger campaign is sponsored by the Maine Credit Union League. Maine State Credit Union has been the top fundraiser for the past several years, and over the past 10 years it raised over $500,000 for this cause.

Stacey Dow, coordinator of the ending hunger campaign for the credit union, said in a news release that this year’s donations can pay for more than 328,000 meals for people in Kennebec and Somerset counties.

The credit union plans to hold its first big fundraiser of 2017 on April 29, and all are welcome to participate. It is the Feed ME 5K walk/run on the Kennebec River Rail Trail, starting at Capitol Park. For more information and to register for the event, visit www.MaineStateCreditUnion.org/5kwalkrun.

Red Barn restaurant wins national association award

Laura Benedict, owner of The Red Barn restaurant in Augusta, was scheduled to receive the Restaurant Neighbor Award for 2017 from the National Restaurant Association at a ceremony in Washington, D.C., according to a news release from the association.

The Red Barn, a member of the Maine Restaurant Association, has operated for 40 years as a full-service family restaurant on Riverside Drive in Augusta. Her customers have raised more than $2 million for charities and people in need, an achievement that has drawn national attention. She holds benefits for good causes every week, sometimes more than once a week.

More than 15 years ago, the National Restaurant Association and founding partner, American Express, created the Restaurant Neighbor Award to help honor restaurants for outstanding community service and involvement. The award highlights positive contributions restaurants make in their communities.

Collins Cakes and Bakes to host grand opening

The Franklin County Chamber of Commerce will conduct a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. Saturday for Collins Cakes and Bakes at 285 Main St. in Wilton.

The bakery serves fresh baked items, cakes and pastries, bread, bagels and more.

For more informaiton, call the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce at 778-4215 or visit www.franklincountymaine.org.

Compiled from contributed releases

