Friday at 8:17 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Western Avenue.

10:06 a.m., there was a traffic accident on Bangor Street.

10:30 a.m., there was a traffic accident on Hospital Street and Eastern Avenue.

12:20 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Civic Center Drive.

12:47 p.m., officers responded to a fire alarm on East Chestnut Street.

3:44 p.m., officers recovered needles on State Street.

4:41 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.

4:45 p.m., there was a disturbance reported on Penobscot Street.

6:35 p.m., harassment was reported on Northern Avenue.

6:53 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Court Street.

7:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Boothby Street.

8:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.

8:32 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

9:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Anthony Avenue.

9:54 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

ARRESTS

AUGUSTA

Friday at 10:39 p.m., Keith R. Laney, 43, was arrested on a warrant after a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

11:28 p.m., Robert R. Moore, 29, was arrested on three warrants after a 911 hang-up call was reported on Washington Street.

