AUGUSTA — The Maine Legislature recently honored Debra MacInnes with a Legislative Sentiment for receiving a Spirit of America Foundation Award.

The Spirit of America Foundation was established to encourage and promote volunteerism, and the foundation presents awards to honor local individuals, organizations or projects in appreciation of community service.

From left, are Cheyenne MacInnes, Sen. Bellows, Debra MacInnes and Deborah Barry.

“Debra, who works in Pittston’s Town Office, went above and beyond in caring for her community,” said Sen. Shenna Bellows, D-Manchester, in a news release from the State House. “Debra coordinated a project to get 226 smoke detectors installed in homes in Pittston — helping keep our neighbors safer in their homes.”

A Legislative Sentiment is a significant expression by the Legislature in recognition of civic and public achievements.

