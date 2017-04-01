IN ANSON, Friday at 4:32 p.m., a caller from Embden Pond Road reported a scam.
7:37 p.m., debris was reported in the road on River Road.
IN BINGHAM, Friday at 11:34 a.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.
5:32 p.m., a Nichols Hill Road resident reported harassment.
IN CANAAN, Saturday at 8:10 a.m., shots were reported to have been fired on Clarke Street.
IN CLINTON, Saturday at 8:37 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Baker Street.
10:45 a.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on River Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 2:34 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Woodman Avenue.
IN HARTLAND, Saturday at 3:22 a.m., an automobile theft was reported on B and B Road.
IN MADISON, Friday at 4:47 a.m., an animal complaint was received from Old Point Avenue.
6:17 a.m., an animal complaint was received from Old Point Avenue.
10:47 a.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Lakewood Road.
IN NEW PORTLAND, Friday at 9:09 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Friday at 6:29 p.m., an assault was reported on Waterville Road.
IN OAKLAND, Friday at 2:37 p.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported at Messalonskee High School on Messalonskee High Drive.
IN PALMYRA, Friday at 11:40 a.m., police received a complaint from Main Street.
9:05 p.m., a theft was reported on St. Albans Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 11:29 a.m., a shoplifter was reported at Somerset Plaza.
12:07 p.m., a shoplifter was reported at Somerset Plaza.
7:49 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Deer Run Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 8:12 a.m., an animal complaint was received from Academy Circle.
12:48 p.m., trespassing was reported at Fairgrounds Market Place.
2:10 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Fairview Avenue.
2:12 p.m., complaint was received from Norton Lane.
4:34 p.m., a complaint was received from Madison Avenue.
4:51 p.m., a brush, woods or grass fire was reported on Front Street.
5:57 p.m., a caller from Indian Ridge reported a scam.
5:59 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Waterville Road.
Saturday at 7:46 a.m., a theft was reported on Water Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 6:46 a.m., criminal mischief was reported at Century 21 Surette Real Estate on Silver Street.
8:32 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Pleasant Street.
9:12 a.m., someone from Aristo Hair Design on Chaplin Street reported a noise.
2:06 p.m., someone from CVS Pharmacy on Kennedy Memorial Drive reported a liquor law violation.
2:21 p.m., a shoplifter was reported at Marden’s Surplus & Salvage store on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
3:14 p.m., a caller from Save-A-Lot on The Concourse reported an unwanted person on the premises.
4:32 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported at Thayer Garden Apartments, Building 26, on Quarry Road.
4:46 p.m., a city ordinance violation was reported on Louise Avenue.
5:26 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported at the Mid-Maine Homeless Shelter on Colby Street.
5:56 p.m., a caller from Elm Street reported a drug offense.
7:09 p.m., a shoplifter was reported at the Hannaford supermarket at JFK Plaza on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
9:43 p.m., a disturbance was reported on College Avenue.
10:07 p.m., a disturbance was reported on College Avenue.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Friday at 9 p.m., Kelsi Heikkinen, 30, of Livermore Falls, was arrested on a warrant.
10:45 p.m., Jeffrey Levasseur, 18, of Freeport, was arrested on two warrants.
10:50 p.m., Jacob Hine, 20, of Livermore Falls, was arrested on a warrant.
Saturday at 1:40 a.m., Ryan Cronkhite, 31, of Livermore Falls, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence.
2:05 a.m., Brittany Dakin, 18, of Jay, was arrested and charged with domestic violence assault.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 11:45 p.m., Jacqueline R. McClure, 25, of Corinna, was arrested on a warrant.
IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 11:30 a.m., Brelyn Lafreniere, 29, of Madison, was arrested on a warrant.
9:09 p.m., Bradford Harris, 52, of Waterville, was arrested and charged with criminal trespass.
Saturday at 12:59 a.m., Cody Ireland, 26, of Waterville, was arrested and charged with OUI.
1:24 a.m., Mikel Cameron, 36, of Augusta, was arrested and charged with OUI.
