IN ANSON, Friday at 4:32 p.m., a caller from Embden Pond Road reported a scam.

7:37 p.m., debris was reported in the road on River Road.

IN BINGHAM, Friday at 11:34 a.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

5:32 p.m., a Nichols Hill Road resident reported harassment.

IN CANAAN, Saturday at 8:10 a.m., shots were reported to have been fired on Clarke Street.

IN CLINTON, Saturday at 8:37 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Baker Street.

10:45 a.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on River Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 2:34 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Woodman Avenue.

IN HARTLAND, Saturday at 3:22 a.m., an automobile theft was reported on B and B Road.

IN MADISON, Friday at 4:47 a.m., an animal complaint was received from Old Point Avenue.

6:17 a.m., an animal complaint was received from Old Point Avenue.

10:47 a.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Lakewood Road.

IN NEW PORTLAND, Friday at 9:09 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Friday at 6:29 p.m., an assault was reported on Waterville Road.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 2:37 p.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported at Messalonskee High School on Messalonskee High Drive.

IN PALMYRA, Friday at 11:40 a.m., police received a complaint from Main Street.

9:05 p.m., a theft was reported on St. Albans Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 11:29 a.m., a shoplifter was reported at Somerset Plaza.

12:07 p.m., a shoplifter was reported at Somerset Plaza.

7:49 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Deer Run Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 8:12 a.m., an animal complaint was received from Academy Circle.

12:48 p.m., trespassing was reported at Fairgrounds Market Place.

2:10 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Fairview Avenue.

2:12 p.m., complaint was received from Norton Lane.

4:34 p.m., a complaint was received from Madison Avenue.

4:51 p.m., a brush, woods or grass fire was reported on Front Street.

5:57 p.m., a caller from Indian Ridge reported a scam.

5:59 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Waterville Road.

Saturday at 7:46 a.m., a theft was reported on Water Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 6:46 a.m., criminal mischief was reported at Century 21 Surette Real Estate on Silver Street.

8:32 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Pleasant Street.

9:12 a.m., someone from Aristo Hair Design on Chaplin Street reported a noise.

2:06 p.m., someone from CVS Pharmacy on Kennedy Memorial Drive reported a liquor law violation.

2:21 p.m., a shoplifter was reported at Marden’s Surplus & Salvage store on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

3:14 p.m., a caller from Save-A-Lot on The Concourse reported an unwanted person on the premises.

4:32 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported at Thayer Garden Apartments, Building 26, on Quarry Road.

4:46 p.m., a city ordinance violation was reported on Louise Avenue.

5:26 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported at the Mid-Maine Homeless Shelter on Colby Street.

5:56 p.m., a caller from Elm Street reported a drug offense.

7:09 p.m., a shoplifter was reported at the Hannaford supermarket at JFK Plaza on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

9:43 p.m., a disturbance was reported on College Avenue.

10:07 p.m., a disturbance was reported on College Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Friday at 9 p.m., Kelsi Heikkinen, 30, of Livermore Falls, was arrested on a warrant.

10:45 p.m., Jeffrey Levasseur, 18, of Freeport, was arrested on two warrants.

10:50 p.m., Jacob Hine, 20, of Livermore Falls, was arrested on a warrant.

Saturday at 1:40 a.m., Ryan Cronkhite, 31, of Livermore Falls, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence.

2:05 a.m., Brittany Dakin, 18, of Jay, was arrested and charged with domestic violence assault.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 11:45 p.m., Jacqueline R. McClure, 25, of Corinna, was arrested on a warrant.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 11:30 a.m., Brelyn Lafreniere, 29, of Madison, was arrested on a warrant.

9:09 p.m., Bradford Harris, 52, of Waterville, was arrested and charged with criminal trespass.

Saturday at 12:59 a.m., Cody Ireland, 26, of Waterville, was arrested and charged with OUI.

1:24 a.m., Mikel Cameron, 36, of Augusta, was arrested and charged with OUI.

Share