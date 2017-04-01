SKOWHEGAN — Closed cases for Feb. 20-24, 2017, in Skowhegan District Court and Somerset County Superior Court.

Kenneth R. Austin, 34, of Norridgewock, burglary of a motor vehicle Aug. 5, 2015, in Fairfield; 120-day jail sentence. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Aug. 5, 2015, in Fairfield; 120-day jail sentence. Criminal mischief Aug. 5, 2015, in Fairfield; 120-day jail sentence. Burglary of a motor vehicle Aug. 5, 2015, in Fairfield; 120-day jail sentence. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Aug. 5, 2015, in Fairfield; 120-day jail sentence. Criminal mischief Aug. 5, 2015, in Fairfield; 120-day jail sentence. Burglary of a motor vehicle Aug. 5, 2015, in Fairfield; 120-day jail sentence. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Aug. 5, 2015, in Fairfield; 120-day jail sentence.

Scott A. Bickford, 40, of Oakland, driving to endanger Oct. 29, 2016, in Fairfield; $575 fine, 30-day jail sentence.

Erik S. Bickmore, 25, of Cambridge, domestic violence assault Jan. 29, 2017, in Cambridge; five-year all-suspended Department of Corrections sentence, three-year probation, $4,591.50 restitution.

Christopher Brigham, 46, of Eliot, operating while license suspended or revoked Oct. 19, 2016, in Fairfield; $600 fine, 10-day jail sentence, one-year license suspension. Violating condition of release Oct. 19, 2016, in Fairfield; seven-day jail sentence.

Jeffrey Charette, 48, of Winslow, aggravated furnishing of scheduled drugs and unlawful furnishing of scheduled drug May 10, 2016, in Fairfield; dismissed.

Christopher Chrysler, 30, of Norridgewock, violating condition of release Dec. 19, 2016, in Fairfield; 48-hour jail sentence. Violating condition of release Dec. 23, 2016, in Fairfield; 48-hour jail sentence.

Michael Coslett, 33, of Pittsfield, unlawful possession of scheduled drug Aug. 19, 2016, in Detroit; $400 fine, $400 suspended, 364-day jail sentence, all but 15 days suspended, one-year probation. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug; $400 fine, $400 suspended, 15-day jail sentence.

William G. Foster, 36, of Skowhegan, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise Dec. 26, 2016, in Skowhegan; four-day jail sentence.

Andrea W. Godin, 40, of Skowhegan, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise Oct. 9, 2016, in Skowhegan; $250 fine. Refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, same date and town; dismissed.

Jennifer Lee A. Hesseltine, 34, of Madison, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit Nov. 5, 2016, in New Portland; dismissed.

Gregory B. Hill, 26, of Skowhegan, disorderly conduct, loud noise, private place Feb. 20, 2017, in Skowhegan; 24-hour jail sentence.

Natalie M. Johansmeier, 34, of Waterville, use of drug paraphernalia Oct. 13, 2016, in Fairfield; $300 fine.

Brian Keenan, 43, of Benton, three counts negotiating a worthless instrument June 19, 2016, in Smithfield; dismissed.

Nathaniel J. Lancaster, 19, of Pittsfield, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force Dec. 24, 2016, in Pittsfield; 180-day jail sentence, all but two days suspended, one-year administrative release, $16.95 restitution. Criminal mischief Dec. 24, 2016, in Pittsfield; two-day jail sentence. Violating condition of release Dec. 24, 2016, in Pittsfield; two-day jail sentence. Domestic violence criminal threatening, same date and town; dismissed.

Lisa A. Lewandowski, 53, of Smithfield, misuse of identification April 15, 2016, in Norridgewock; dismissed.

Bryan E. Mason, 21, of Plymouth, burglary Oct. 10, 2015, in St. Albans; 90-day jail sentence. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Oct. 10, 2015, in St. Albans; 90-day jail sentence. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Oct. 10, 2015, in St. Albans; 90-day jail sentence. Burglary Sept. 30, 2015, in St. Albans; three-year Department of Corrections sentence, all but 90 days suspended, two-year probation, $1,506.73 restitution. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Sept. 30, 2015, in St. Albans; 90-day jail sentence. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Sept. 30, 2015, in St. Albans; 90-day jail sentence. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Oct. 3, 2015, in St. Albans; 90-day jail sentence.

Casey W. Merry, 36, of Mercer, operating after habitual offender revocation Dec. 1, 2016, in Smithfield; $500 fine, 30-day jail sentence. Violating condition of release Dec. 1, 2016, in Smithfield; 30-day jail sentence. Violating condition of release Dec. 1, 2016, in Smithfield; 30-day jail sentence.

Richard Nye Jr., 33, of Fairfield, operating while license suspended or revoked Dec. 1, 2015, in Fairfield; dismissed.

George S. Paradise, 76, of Long Pond Township, possessing fish in violation Sept. 8, 2016, in Long Pond Township and unlawful angling or fishing Sept. 13, 2016, in Long Pond Township; dismissed. Fail to label bait fish traps Sept. 1, 2016, in Long Pond Township; $300 fine.

Randy J. Poirier, 29, of Madison, criminal trespass Feb. 17, 2017, in Skowhegan; 180-day jail sentence, all but 72 hours suspended, one-year administrative release, $400 restitution. Disorderly conduct, loud noise, private place Feb. 17, 2017, in Skowhegan; 72-hour jail sentence. Criminal mischief Feb. 17, 2017, in Skowhegan; 72-hour jail sentence. Drinking in public Feb. 17, 2017, in Skowhegan; 72-hour jail sentence. Refusing to sign criminal summons Feb. 17, 2017, in Madison; 72-hour jail sentence.

Chris A. Reynolds, 43, of Canaan, domestic violence assault Oct. 12, 2016, in Norridgewock; dismissed.

Cheyenne S. Thornton, 20, of Whitefield, criminal trespass Dec. 8, 2015, in Skowhegan; $200 fine. Domestic violence assault, same date and town; dismissed.

Shawna M. Towers, 30, of Skowhegan, endangering to welfare of a child Nov. 16, 2016, in Skowhegan; 75-day jail sentence.

William D. Walston, 44, of Jackman, violating protective order July 8, 2016, in Jackman; dismissed.

Christopher R. Washburn, 29, of St. Albans, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Oct. 29, 2016, in Hartland; 12-hour jail sentence, $22.47 restitution.

William C. Wheeler II, 35, of Madison, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer July 1, 2016, in Skowhegan; 60-day jail sentence. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Feb. 3, 2017, in Madison; 45-day jail sentence. Violating condition of release Feb. 3, 2017, in Madison; 45-day jail sentence.

