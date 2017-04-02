FAIRFIELD – Picture a kitchen island long enough for all six kids to eat lunch together. The kitchen, with its surfaces of honed Deer Isle granite, is part of a very large, open-concept, oak-floored great room that has hosted all six kids (now grown) with their families, and also includes a dining area, and a sitting area with a wood-burning brick fireplace. Full-view doors open to a deck, for even more space in fine weather, and an inground pool.

The central room measures 28 feet by 28 feet, and extends from the door to a 12-foot, walk-in party lined with built-ins, past the powder room. Down a few steps, there’s a carpeted, 672-square-foot recreation room that provides more gathering and entertaining space for people of all ages across three (or more) generations.

And at the far end of the house, there is a complete in-law/guest apartment of 900 square feet, with its own deck, entrance, and even a garage space if you choose to designate one of the 32-foot-by-32-foot garage’s three bays as such. This single-level apartment is ideal for elders (it is ADA-compliant); or it can be rented and become a significant income-producer.

In sum: Quality-built in 2002, this immaculate custom home is a single-owner, multi-level, 3,863-square-foot Colonial/ranch that’s perfect for a large family. The five bedrooms include a nicely appointed master suite, and the full basement has endless workshop/crafts spaces, plus abundant built-in shelving for all kinds of storage.

Location is yet another advantage: The property is barely 5 minutes to Exit 132 on I-295, and nearly as close to shopping and all conveniences and attractions in the center of adjacent Waterville. The setting, in this friendly neighborhood, is just as appealing: 2.12 acres of lawn, field and meadow with unspoiled views both surrounding, and far westerly to the mountains.

The home at 7 Sanderson Drive, Fairfield, is listed for sale at $355,500 by Hoa Hoang of Hoang Realty in Augusta. Taxes are $6,466. For more information or to arrange a private viewing, please contact Hoa at 485-1485, 623-0623, or at [email protected].

The Central Maine Home of the Week is produced by the Marketing Department of the Kennebec Journal and Morning Sentinel. Photos by Michael Eric Bérubé, MaineVirtualHomeTours.com. Please send feature home suggestions to [email protected].

