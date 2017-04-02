AUGUSTA — Here is a list of cases closed March 23-29, 2017, in courts in Augusta and Waterville.

Richard F. Bevins, 66, of West Gardiner, operating under the influence Sept. 24, 2015, in Gardiner; dismissed.

Steven J. Booker, 59, of Waterville, domestic violence assault May 17, 2016, in Oakland; 180-day all suspended jail sentence, two-year probation.

Bennie Coutu, 37, of Fairfield, operating while license suspended or revoked Sept. 19, 2016, in Waterville; $500 fine.

Aaron D. Doherty, 55, of Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Oct. 27, 2016, in Augusta; 48-hour jail sentence.

Jessica Ferguson, 19, of Newton, New Hampshire, minor possessing liquor Oct. 30, 2016, in Winslow; dismissed.

Anthony M. Figueroa, 32, of Waterville, domestic violence assault May 21, 2016, in Augusta; 364-day jail sentence, all but 60 days suspended, two-year probation.

Jacob Finley, 35, of Augusta, violating condition of release March 26, 2017, in Augusta; 48-hour jail sentence.

Crystal Gay, 32, of Wayne, operating vehicle without license — conditions/restrictions Aug. 7, 2016, in Wayne; 145-day jail sentence.

Ronald E. Harvey, 73, of Augusta, operating under the influence March 25, 2017, in Augusta; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Rose M. Horan, 35, of Waterville, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer May 8, 2016, in Augusta; 48-hour jail sentence. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer July 21, 2016, in Waterville; seven-day jail sentence. Violating condition of release July 21, 2016, in Waterville; seven-day jail sentence.

Joshua J. Mogan, 36, of Waterville, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Feb. 2, 2017, in Waterville; three-day jail sentence.

Linda L. Moore, 45, of Vassalboro, unlawful possession of scheduled drug March 24, 2017, in Vassalboro; $400 fine, 72-hour jail sentence, Obstructing government administration March 24, 2017, in Vassalboro; 72-hour jail sentence.

