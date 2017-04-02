AUGUSTA

Saturday at 8:41 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Stone Street.

12:27 p.m., there was a traffic accident on Eastern Avenue.

12:34 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Water Street.

1:20 p.m., traffic complaints were reported on North Belfast Avenue.

1:27 p.m. theft was reported on Gage Street.

1:36 p.m., officers responded to a burglar alarm on State Street.

4:42 p.m., a 911 hang-up call was reported on Spring Street.

5:08 p.m., there was a medical rescue on Hemlock Terrace.

6:10 p.m., a 911 hang-up call was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

7 p.m., officers recovered property on Cony Street.

7:16 p.m., there was a medical rescue on South Chestnut Street.

9:42 p.m., a burglar alarm was sounded on Western Avenue.

Sunday at 1:19 a.m., a summons was issued during a traffic stop on Mount Vernon Avenue.

1:23 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stone Street.

HALLOWELL

Saturday at 7:35 a.m., a summons was issued during a traffic stop on Water and Maple streets.

3:46 p.m., there was a medical rescue on Academy Street.

4:51 p.m., there was a medical rescue on Whitten Road.

6:18 p.m., officers responded to a burglar alarm on Whitten Road.

Sunday at 6:54 a.m., there was a medical rescue at Balsam Drive.

