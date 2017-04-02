AUGUSTA
Saturday at 8:41 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Stone Street.
12:27 p.m., there was a traffic accident on Eastern Avenue.
12:34 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Water Street.
1:20 p.m., traffic complaints were reported on North Belfast Avenue.
1:27 p.m. theft was reported on Gage Street.
1:36 p.m., officers responded to a burglar alarm on State Street.
4:42 p.m., a 911 hang-up call was reported on Spring Street.
5:08 p.m., there was a medical rescue on Hemlock Terrace.
6:10 p.m., a 911 hang-up call was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
7 p.m., officers recovered property on Cony Street.
7:16 p.m., there was a medical rescue on South Chestnut Street.
9:42 p.m., a burglar alarm was sounded on Western Avenue.
Sunday at 1:19 a.m., a summons was issued during a traffic stop on Mount Vernon Avenue.
1:23 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stone Street.
HALLOWELL
Saturday at 7:35 a.m., a summons was issued during a traffic stop on Water and Maple streets.
3:46 p.m., there was a medical rescue on Academy Street.
4:51 p.m., there was a medical rescue on Whitten Road.
6:18 p.m., officers responded to a burglar alarm on Whitten Road.
Sunday at 6:54 a.m., there was a medical rescue at Balsam Drive.
Were you interviewed for this story? If so, please fill out our accuracy form