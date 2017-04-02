IN ANSON, Saturday at 10:57 a.m., an assault was reported on Main Street.
Sunday at 9:01 a.m., a burglary was reported on Embden Pond Road.
IN BINGHAM, Saturday at 9:05 a.m., vandalism was reported on Nichols Hill Road.
IN CANAAN, Saturday at 4:06 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Morrill Pond Road.
IN DETROIT, Saturday at 1:28 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 9:35 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Newhall Street.
IN MADISON, Saturday at 10:53 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Sandpiper Road.
10:28 p.m., an assault was reported on Weston Avenue.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Saturday at 11:03 a.m., a theft was reported on Waterville Road.
4:35 p.m., trespassing was reported on Frederick Corner Road.
IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 1:45 p.m., a caller from Summer Street reported a problem with an animal.
IN PITTSFIELD, Saturday at 5:21 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Hunnewell Avenue.
IN PITTSTON ACADEMY GRANT, Saturday at 12:39 p.m., a snowmobile accident was reported on Pittston Farm Road near Rockwood Plantation.
IN ROCKWOOD PLANTATION, Saturday at 5:15 p.m., someone from Condominium Road reported a scam.
10:52 p.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Rockwood Road.
IN ST. ALBANS, Sunday at 7:13 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Grant Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 3:37 p.m., a scam was reported on Sunnyview Lane.
5:06 p.m., a fire with trees down was reported on Parkman Hill Road.
11 p.m., a theft was reported on French Street.
11:48 p.m., loud noise was reported on Turner Avenue.
Sunday at 3:55 a.m., loud noise was reported on West Front Street.
7:28 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported on Norridgewock Avenue.
7:40 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported on Norridgewock Avenue.
IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 10:08 a.m., a caller from Main Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.
10:28 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Street.
12:04 p.m., harassment was reported on Oak Street.
12:19 p.m., a shoplifter was reported at Save-A-Lot on The Concourse.
12:34 p.m., a theft was reported on Hazelwood Avenue.
3:38 p.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Lantern Lane.
3:55 p.m., a caller from Main Place reported an unwanted person on the premises.
4:40 p.m., harassment was reported on Carey Lane.
4:55 p.m., a shoplifter was reported at Wal-Mart, at Waterville Commons. A woman was summoned and charged with theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, according to the report.
6:23 p.m., a theft was reported at Bull Moose Music at Elm Plaza off Main Street.
7:15 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Brook Street.
7:16 p.m., harassment was reported at College Quik Stop on West River Road.
Sunday at 4 a.m., noise was reported on Main Street.
IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 10:28 p.m., an assault was reported on Wyman Bog Road.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Saturday at 6:10 p.m., Michael A. Stahler, 24, of New Vineyard, was arrested and charged with domestic violence assault.
6:15 p.m., Dylan Cousins, 30, of Farmington, was arrested on and charged with operating after suspension.
6:40 p.m., Mark McCormick, 33, of Farmington, was arrested and charged with two counts of violation of conditions of release.
9:20 p.m., Herschel Libby, 47, of Carthage, was arrested and charged with criminal threatening.
Sunday at 2:35 a.m., Trevor James Ramsey, 34, of Keene, New Hampshire, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 2:49 p.m., Robert All Crosby, 28, of Pittsfield, was arrested and charged with violation of conditions of release and domestic violence assault.
9:33 p.m., Jessica Orlene Wade, 39, of Bingham, was arrested on a warrant.
IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 8:56 p.m., Michael Hood, 25, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.
Sunday at 1:16 a.m., Randy Royland, 37, of Westfield, Massachusetts, was arrested and charged with OUI and operating without a license.
SUMMONSES
IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 4:55 p.m., Ashley May Curtis, 24, of Norway, was summoned and charged with theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.
