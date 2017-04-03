DURHAM, N.H. — The University of New Hampshire recently announced the following area students were named to the 2016 fall semester dean’s list.

Highest honors: Michaela Hinckley-Gordon, of Benton; Amelia Bailey, of China Village; Chloe Schmir, Douglas Thompson and Rebecca Thompson, all of Jackman; Hannah Perry, of Hallowell; Hannah Duperry and Jessica Hosea, both of Oakland; Kelly McCormac, of South China; Alyssa Griggs, of Union; Luke V. Violette, of Waterville; Alexander Bunnell, of Wilton; and Sarah Wildes, of Winslow.

High Honors: Nathalie St. Pierre, of Belgrade; Katerina Bessey, of Chesterville; Olivia York, of Damariscotta; Sophia Kurzius, of Dover Foxcroft; Benjamin Gildersleeve, Elliott Greene and Logan Smith, all of Jackman; Carly LaRochelle and Kyle McLain, both of Fairfield; Sierra Hoes, of Industry; Christopher Crockett, of Manchester; Sydney Gilbert, of Mount Vernon; Charlotte Harris, of Newcastle; Sabrina Beck, of North Monmouth; Taylor Ferguson, of Sidney; Adam Bovie and Marissa Parker-Bair, both of Vassalboro; and Kellie Bolduc, of Waterville.

Honors: Bayleigh Logan, of Augusta; and John Fernald, of Jackman.

