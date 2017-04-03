State fire marshals are investigating what appears to be a coordinated arson that destroyed six trucks at two locations belonging to a Maine trucking company.

The big-rig tractors were parked at two R.C. Moore depot locations in Scarborough and Poland, said Steve McCausland, a spokesman for the department of public safety. He said two more rigs were damaged in the fires.

Both fires broke out around 8:20 p.m. Sunday night, he said. Damage to the rigs is estimated at nearly $1 million.

McCausland said the circumstances point to the involvement of at least two people.

“It is very unlikely this a coincidence,” he said.

Investigators continue to work at both locations to determine who was responsible, he said.

R.C. Moore is headquartered in Scarborough and has locations in Pennsylvania and North Carolina. The company provides shipping, storage and other general freight services, according to its website.

This story will be updated.

